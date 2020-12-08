Champions League: Tuchel tells PSG players to respect Basaksehir

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel (right) has steered his side with the help of Kylian Mbappé to the top of Ligue 1. PSG are also on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has urged his players to show respect to opponents Istanbul Basaksehir when the sides meet at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

Advertising Read more

PSG only need a point to advance to the last 16 of this season’s competition.

However a win against an outfit already condemned to bottom place in Group H could give the 2020 finalists top spot in a pool also comprising RB Leipzig and Manchester United

Those teams play in Germany on Tuesday night. Leipzig, who PSG beat on the way to the 2020 final, will advance with victory.

Permutations

If United win at the Red Bull Arena and PSG lose, Tuchel’s men will still progress due to their better head-to-head record with the Germans.

“We don’t want to think about those sort of things,” said Tuchel ahead of the clash. “I want my players to show respect to our opponents.

“Even if Basaksehir can’t qualify fo the next stage, they are the champions of Turkey and they are in the Champions League. It will not be an easy match.”

PSG have nine points from their five games in this season’s competition. They resuscitated their campaign with a 3-1 success at Manchester United on 2 December.

Neymar bagged a brace in the victory at Old Trafford and the 28-year-old will be expected to play a crucial role in steering the French outfit into the knockout stages. The Brazilian striker will be aided by France international striker Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria.

Even with a 500 million euro troika of attacking talent, Tuchel said his men had to maintain their focus.

Fight

“We have to show who we are and that we really are the better team,” he added. “We have to show our qualities and our mindset has to be right.”

PSG warmed up for Tuesday night’s clash with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on 5 December. The victory, which included Mbappé's 100th goal for PSG, kept them top of Ligue 1 with 28 points from 13 games. Lille are two points behind after also playing 13 matches.

Basaksehir, who are playing in the Champions League for the first time, caused a shock on 4 November when they beat Manchester United 2-1 in Turkey during the third round of games.

It did not provide the platform though for further coups. United walloped them 4-1 at Old Trafford a fortnight later and Leipzig won 4-3 in Istanbul last Wednesday.

“If we win and we finish first in the group, that means we can play the second leg of the last 16 at home," said Tuchel. "But in the end, the last 16 of the Champions League will always be a difficult thing.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe