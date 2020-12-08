Millwall fans back anti-racism display after booing row

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Millwall fans backed the club's anti-discrimination display before Tuesday's game against QPR, just days after supporters had booed while players kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter cause.

A section of Millwall supporters booed when their players and those from Derby took a knee before Saturday's Championship match at The Den.

The Football Association launched an investigation into the incident, which drew widespread condemnation.

In a welcome change of mood on Tuesday, Millwall's players were applauded when they lined up linking arms with their QPR counterparts, holding a banner which read "Inequality - united for change".

Millwall also wore the Kick It Out logo on the front of their shirts.

Some QPR players took a knee, having opted in recent weeks not to make the gesture as they felt it diluted the BLM movement.

There were no boos from the Millwall fans during that tense moment for the club's hierarchy, who had admitted they were "saddened and dismayed" by Saturday's issues.

Millwall said in a statement before the game: "We believe that this gesture, which the club hopes to repeat with other visiting teams in the coming weeks and months, will help to unify people throughout society in the battle to root out all forms of discrimination.

"Millwall have a zero-tolerance policy against racial and all other forms of discrimination and want to again make clear to anybody who holds such views that you are not welcome at this football club.

"Millwall's stance, as always, is that anybody found guilty of racial abuse is banned for life."

© 2020 AFP