PSG v Basaksehir Champions League game suspended over alleged racist abuse by official

Istanbul Basaksehir players walk off the pitch at the Parc des Princes as their Champions League game with PSG was suspended over allegations of racism by one of the match officials

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's decisive Champions League game with Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday was suspended in the first half as the players walked off amid allegations of racism by one of the match officials.

The row erupted after Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, the former Cameroon international, was shown a red card during a fierce row on the touchline with staff from the Turkish club appearing to accuse the Romanian fourth official of using a racist term.

Television microphones picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.

The game at the Parc des Princes stopped in the 14th minute, with the players walking off around 10 minutes later.

Basaksehir's Senegal international striker Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official, saying: "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'"

The match, being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, is decisive for PSG who need a draw to clinch qualification for the last 16 from Group H, which also contains RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

© 2020 AFP