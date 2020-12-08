Pulev says he can stop Joshua v Fury heavyweight showdown

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Kubrat Pulev is confident he can derail plans for an all-British undisputed heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury by defeating Joshua in London on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian, the mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF title, is in London after their planned bout in June was postponed due to the coronavirus.

He was due to face the former Olympic champion in 2017 but withdrew with an injury.

Pulev believes he can expose Joshua's flaws at Wembley Arena, where the British boxer's WBA and WBO titles will also be on the line.

"We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony," said Pulev, who boasts a 28-1 record. "A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay.

"The most important thing is how I perform on Saturday night. When I am good, I beat him well. Right now I feel very good, strong and powerful."

Joshua, 31, has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr in December last year.

Pulev, whose only defeat came in a world title fight against Wladimir Klitschoko in 2014, said Saturday's bout with Joshua was not just for himself and looked forward to a future fight against WBC belt holder Fury.

"This fight is not only for me," said Pulev. "This fight isn’t just for boxing. It is for all of Bulgaria. Nobody from my country has ever been heavyweight champion of the world."

"I think after this fight I’m going to fight with Tyson Fury," he added. "It will be good. I don’t believe that the Joshua v Fury fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night.

"I think the world needs a new world champion like me. I am the new world champion. I am coming."

© 2020 AFP