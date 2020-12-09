PSG secure Champions League Group H after 5-1 romp past Basaksehir

Neymar scored three of Paris Saint-Germain's goals in their 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neymar scored a hat trick on Wednesday night as Paris Saint-Germain claimed Group H following a 5-1 stroll past Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes.

Advertising Read more

Both sets of players warmed up for the game wearing T-shirts emblazoned: “No to Racism’. Before kick-off they gathered around the centre circle and went down in unison on one knee in front of huge banners bearing the club shields and the "No to Racism" logo.

Tuesday night’s match between the sides ended with less than 15 minutes played following accusations that the fourth official, Sebastian Contest, had racially insulted Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo.

European football’s governing body, Uefa, which organises the Champions League tournament, has launched an inquiry into the allegations which led to both sets of players walking off the pitch and the suspension of the tie for 24 hours.

Once the second act opened, the world’s most expensive footballer took centre stage.

In the 20th minute, the 222-million euro Braziian picked up the ball 30 metres out, slid it through the legs of defender Carlos Pock and then curled it into the top right hand corner past Basaksehir goalkeeper Mert Gunok.

Kylian Mbappé set up Neymar’s second and Mbappé scored the third after Gunok felled Neymar in the penalty area.

🔚 Score final, 5⃣ buts à 1⃣ et une première place dans ce groupe H ! #PSGIBFK



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/tMP9ON8Rqh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 9, 2020

It was the France international’s first goal in the competition since 11 December 2019. His second followed in the 62nd minute after Neymar had rifled in PSG’s fourth from the edge of the box five minutes into the second-half.

Basaksehir's consolation strike was sandwiched in between the two goals.

The Turkish outfit finish bottom of the pool following their first campaign in the Champions League while PSG go into the draw for the knockout stages from Group H with RB Leipzig who secured their spot on Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe