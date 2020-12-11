Rams move into top spot with first win over Patriots since 2001

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled and pushed out of bounds by Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles (AFP)

Rookie Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards as the Los Angeles Rams gained a measure of revenge for a 2019 Super Bowl loss with a 24-3 rout of the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The sting of a one-sided 13-3 defeat 22 months ago in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia was still fresh in the minds of the players and coaches for the Rams, who had not beaten the Patriots since 2001, a string of six straight losses.

"For me personally it felt good to get a little payback," said Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Akers more than doubled his previous best rushing effort, an 84-yard performance in a 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 29.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and the defense smothered the Patriots offense as the Rams moved a half game in front of the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West Division. The Rams have now won four of their last five games.

Kenny Young also had an outstanding game, returning an interception 79 yards for a touchdown. He had one of a half dozen sacks for Los Angeles forcing Patriots quarterback Cam Newton to take a seat in the fourth quarter.

"Our defense played lights out," said Donald.

Newton threw for just 119 yards before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots whose uphill battle to make the playoffs just got much more difficult.

New England was going for a sweep of the SoFi Stadium tenants after stomping the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 on Sunday.

This was the first meeting between the two since the Patriots Super Bowl romp where Goff completed just 19 of 38 passes and failed to throw a touchdown.

The Rams gained 166 yards in the first quarter on Thursday. They got a touchdown and a field goal on their first two possessions, highlighted by Goff leaping into the end zone from 11 yards out. Akers ran for 84 yards on nine carries in the first quarter.

Matt Gay added the 35-yard field goal. Young intercepted Newton's toss and scampered untouched into the end zone just 14 seconds into the second quarter and the rout was on.

"Everybody is playing great football. It is fun to play. We will continue to strive for great things," said Donald.

This was a clutch win for Los Angeles, with a contest against the winless New York Jets next week ahead of season-ending games against the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals that could determine the division winner.

