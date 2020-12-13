Southee, Boult put following-on West Indies in strife at 73-2

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite on the day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

Advertising Read more

Wellington (AFP)

New Zealand sensed another comprehensive victory over the West Indies Sunday as a Tim Southee and Trent Boult onslaught left the tourists in dire straits at lunch on day three of the second Test in Wellington.

Southee took the last two wickets as the West Indies were 131 all out in their first innings to finish with a five-wicket haul and New Zealand enforced the follow on.

Boult then dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo to leave the West Indies at 73 for two at the end of the morning session.

The tourists require a further 256 runs to avoid a second successive innings defeat after New Zealand's first innings 460.

John Campbell, not out 26, was working to repair the innings with Shamarh Brooks who has scored 19.

The West Indies, who lost the first Test by an innings and 134 runs, resumed the morning at 124 for eight and New Zealand required only 26 deliveries, 10 of them from Southee, to polish them off.

Joshua da Silva was caught behind for three, Shannon Gabriel was bowled for two and Southee finished with five for 32 to go with the five for 34 by Kyle Jamieson who was not required to bowl early Sunday.

It is only the third time two New Zealand bowlers have taken five wickets apiece in an innings.

Brathwaite and Campbell, tasked with restoring some pride for the West Indies in the second innings, negotiated their way to 37 before Boult struck twice in one over.

Brathwaite on 24, turned a full delivery to leg gully where a diving Will Young held a difficult chance.

Darren Bravo edged his first delivery to the boundary but two balls later he ducked into a short ball and was caught in the gully.

Over the past 21 years, the West Indies have played four times at the Basin Reserve, losing three times by an innings and once by 10 wickets.

© 2020 AFP