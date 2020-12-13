Two-time NHL champion general manager Lacroix dead at 72

Pierre Lacroix, who twice assembled Stanley Cup championship squads as general manager of the Colorado Avalanche, died Sunday at age 72, the NHL club announced Sunday

New York (AFP)

Pierre Lacroix, who twice won the Stanley Cup as general manager of the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche, died Sunday at age 72.

The Montreal-born executive was hired by the Quebec Nordiques in May 1994 and stayed with the franchise when it moved to Denver before the start of the 1995-96 campaign.

The squads he assembled won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001, captured division titles in his first nine seasons as general manager and reached the playoffs in all of his 11 seasons in the post.

"It is with great sadness that the Colorado Avalanche organization has learned of the passing of Pierre Lacroix," the Avalanche said in a statement.

"Pierre was the architect of the Avalanche's two Stanley Cup championships, which included the city of Denver's first major sports championship in 1996.

"Pierre was instrumental in not only the team's on-ice success but also building the Avalanche brand into what it is today."

Lacroix, who also served as team president from 2006-13, made blockbuster trades to bring the Avalanche future Hockey Hall of Fame players, including goaltender Patrick Roy and defensemen Ray Bourque and Rob Blake.

Lacroix was a player agent before becoming an NHL general manager, with Roy among his clients.

Roy came from Montreal early in the 1995-96 season and backstopped a title run in his first Colorado campaign as well as joining Blake and Bourque in the 2001 Cup lifting.

"It is a sad day for the Avalanche organization and its fans," said Colorado general manager Joe Sakic, who also played on those championship teams.

"Pierre was a visionary and a true leader. From the moment he took over as GM, he established a winning culture that spread throughout the organization.

"He always treated everyone like family, and he wanted us players to have that same mentality. He was a great example to all of us."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Lacroix was one of the league's most respected voices.

"Pierre Lacroix's eye for talent, appreciation for elite-level athletes and fearlessness in pulling off the big trade made him one of the most successful team builders in recent NHL history," Bettman said.

"Fiercely competitive and personally engaging, he was highly regarded by his fellow general managers and his voice was respected throughout the league."

