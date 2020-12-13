Cause for concern: Schalke's Mark Uth receives medical treatment after being knocked unconscious in the Bundesliga game with Augsburg

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I didn't realise how serious it was at first, but then I saw him lying on the floor. A lot of things go through your head, I was scared and worried. I am so happy that he is ok."

-- Augsburg footballer Felix Uduokhai after his accidental clash of heads with Mark Uth left the Schalke striker unconscious and needing 15 minutes of on-pitch treatment.

"We needed half an hour to get our feet in the game, that's why I shouted a bit at them."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his frustrations at seeing his team struggle to get a foothold at Fulham before salvaging a 1-1 draw.

"Paolo was a lot of things to me. He was a hero as a 14-year-old. For all Italians is a myth."

-- Former Italy international Paolo Maldini speaking at the funeral of 1982 World Cup winner Paolo Rossi.

"We started from the ground up, we need time. Once the base has been built, one can think of the skyscraper, the kind Inter fans deserve."

-- Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte on his plans for the Serie A club after a Champions League group stage exit.

"I'm not 100 per cent -- I still have some feeling within my lungs, but nonetheless, normally I would drive if one of my arms was hanging off – that's what we do as racing drivers."

-- Lewis Hamilton after admitting he was still feeling the effects of Covid-19 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He eventually finished third in the race.

"Nothing about today should get mentioned. It was quite a bad race for us."

-- Sebastian Vettel after finishing his last race as a Ferrari driver in 14th place in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"It's been 20 years since I sat there at Valderrama, to win the Order of Merit as it was then. It's not getting any easier, I am not getting any younger. I am just enjoying playing golf against these great young players -- these kids are so good now."

-- Lee Westwood after winning the 2020 Race to Dubai to be crowned Europe's top golfer with his second-place finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

