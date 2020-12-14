Italian cyclist Ulissi forced out of action by heart problem

Ulissi won two stages on the Giro last month

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Italian cyclist Diego Ulissi will miss at least the next few months of competition due to myocarditis, his team UAE Emirates announced on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who has notably won eight Giro d'Italia stages including two last month, said he could not "hide" his "feeling of worry".

"I never had any signs. I will now take a break which I hope will be temporary, knowing that health is the priority," he said.

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, was detected during routine examinations requested by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

"The discovery during physical exertion of an irregular heartbeat, which did not exist previously, has raised doubts," said one of the UAE Emirates team doctors, Michele De Grandi.

"Two new tests have led to the conclusion of myocarditis."

© 2020 AFP