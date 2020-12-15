Former France centre, administrator Lux dies aged 74

Advertising Read more

Bordeaux (AFP)

Former France centre Jean-Pierre Lux, who went on to oversee the management of the European Cups for 15 years, has died at the age of 74, the president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Laporte said on Tuesday.

"I learned of the death of Jean-Pierre Lux. A man of commitment, he wore the France jersey 47 times," Laporte tweeted.

"President of the European Rugby Cup, member of the management committee of the LNR (French league), he was also a great leader. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Originally from Tyrosse, in the Basque Country in the south-west of France, Lux went on to play for Dax, reaching the final of the French championship in 1973.

First capped against in a 16-12 win over England at Twickenham in 1967, when les Bleus won the Five Nations, Lux went on to win 47 caps, scoring 12 international tries.

He was a member of the France team to win the 1968 Grand Slam and shared the title with Wales two years later.

His final Test was a 25-10 defeat to Wales in Paris at the start of the 1975 Five Nations.

A dental surgeon by profession, he went into rugby administration after he retired from playing, serving on the committees of the LNR and the FFR as well as chairing the ERC from 1999 to 2014.

© 2020 AFP