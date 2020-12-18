Defending champion Kilde claims first victory of season

Kilde celebrates his first win of the season

Advertising Read more

Val Gardena (Italy) (AFP)

Reigning overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde powered to his first win of the season on Friday with super-G victory in Val Gardena.

The Norwegian edged out Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel by 0.12 seconds, with veteran Kjetil Jansrud completing the podium.

Marco Odermatt finished ninth to move above Alexis Pinturault at the top of the overall standings, with the Frenchman skipping this race.

Kilde, wearing bib 13, snatched victory from Caviezel -- who was bidding for a second straight super-G triumph after winning in Val d'Isere last week -- with a brilliant run.

It was the 28-year-old's fifth World Cup success and helped him bounce back from a disappointing weekend in France, where he finished 12th in the super-G and fourth in a downhill.

Jansrud was 0.21 seconds slower in making it two Norwegians in the top three.

The 35-year-old now has seven super-G podium finishes at Val Gardena since 2011.

© 2020 AFP