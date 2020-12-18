Latvala succeeds Makinen at head of Toyota rally team

Jari-Matti Latvala drove a privately-funded Toyota in the 2020 Rally of Sweden, one of his last races

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Jari-Matti Latvala is replacing fellow Finn Tommi Makinen as team principal at Toyota Gazoo Racing, the World Rally Championship (WRC) team announced on Friday.

Makinen, who won the WRC drivers title in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999 and has been at the helm since 2016, is becoming Toyota's motorsports advisor.

Under his aegis, the Finland-based team won the manufacturers' title in 2018 and the drivers' titles in the last two years, first with Ott Tanak and last season with Sebastien Ogier.

Latvala holds the record for the most appearances in WRC races, with 209 starts between 2002 and 2020, but the nearest he came to a title was second place in 2010, 2014 and 2015.

"His ability as a manager is unproven, but the attributes that we have in common between us were the deciding factors for entrusting the team to him. I believe these will bring the strength to the team," said Toyota boss Akio Toyoda, quoted in a team press release.

Latvala drove his first rally at 17 in 2002. He drove for the Toyota team in 2018 and 2019. He also drove a Toyota Corolla in one rally in 2006 and a privately-funded Yaris in a few races last season.

"I am really honoured to be taking on this position with the team, and by the trust that Akio Toyoda has shown in me," said the 35-year-old.

Ogier, a seven-time world champion, has extended his contract with Toyota through 2021, which could be the last season of the 37-year-old Frenchman's WRC career. His team-mates will be Welshman Elfyn Evans, the runner-up in 2020, and 20-year-old Finnish prodigy Kalle Rovanpera.

© 2020 AFP