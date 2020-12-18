No Arsenal 'quick fix', says Arteta

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Mikel Arteta said everyone at Arsenal knew there would be no "quick fix" as he scrambles for solutions after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

The Gunners head into Saturday's Premier League match at Everton languishing in 15th place in the table following a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Arsenal's winless league run now stretches to six matches, with the club enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974/75.

Arteta, though, insisted on Friday the "project" was focused on the long term, with Sunday marking his one-year anniversary in charge.

"I said it from the start that I felt really supported by the owners, by the board, the technical director, and then by everybody at the club," said the Spaniard, who took over following the departure of Unai Emery.

"At the end of the day, it is the feeling that I feel with the staff, with the coaching, with the players, which is the most important -- what chemistry do you have? What understanding do you have? Will they follow you? Do they believe in what you are trying to do.

"And I have to say 'thank you' because I have not seen anything that goes against what we are trying to do. But it is like anything in this industry, you need results."

Arteta, who guided Arsenal to FA Cup success last season, pleaded for patience from fans.

"After a big shake-up, we need to find the stability, and in order to do that, we need time," he said.

"We all knew, at least the people who made the decision with me to start this new project, that this was not a quick fix and it was going to take time.

"When you are shaking things up, things can take a while."

