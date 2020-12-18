Saints quarterback Brees set for return against Chiefs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is slated to return against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing four games with broken ribs and a punctured lung

Drew Brees will start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in their NFL clash with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed on Friday.

"Our plan is to play him, our plan is to start him," Payton said of Brees, the veteran signal-caller who has missed four games with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Saints won three of four contests with backup Taysom Hill starting under center, securing a playoff berth.

They can cinch their fourth straight NFC South divisional title with a victory over the Chiefs or a loss by Tampa Bay.

Brees came off injured reserve on Wednesday, when Payton said the QB still had "a ways to go."

On Friday the Saints said Brees had been able to take part in every practice.

"He's looked good," Payton said. "He feels good. We were encouraged at the start of the week. We wanted to see how it felt as he went through a full practice week, and he's done a good job.

"We wouldn't be playing him if he wasn't healthy and able to function and feeling good and recovered."

