Charlie's eagle for Team Woods wows at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods wowed his 15-time major champion father Tiger with an impressive eagle for Team Woods in the PNC Championship family tournament in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Charlie, 11, put his drive in the fairway at the par-five third hole of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, then hooked a five-wood approach around some trees.

The ball bounced short of the green and settled three feet from the pin, Charlie giving a fist-pump just like his old man's before rolling in the putt.

A beaming Woods had a hug for his son, noting as they walked off the green "First eagle!"

Charlie, whose swing, so reminiscent of his famous father's, has drawn comment this week, drained another birdie putt in the first-round scramble format, following the ball as it rolled toward the cup and in.

The Woods duo got off to a hot start, with six birdies and an eagle on the front nine.

They combined for a 10-under 62 that left them sharing sixth, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron.

Vijay Singh and son Qass were in second, two shots adrift, with Australian Greg Norman and son Greg Jr. another shot back and tied with Tom and Sean Lehman and David and Brady Duval.

The two-day exhibition tournament features 20 teams of major champions paired with a family member.

Charlie Woods is the youngest competitor to take part, and Tiger Woods has stressed all week that the main aim was to have fun with his son.

