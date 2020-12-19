Defending champion Kilde doubles up at Val Gardena

Advertising Read more

Val Gardena (Italy) (AFP)

Reigning overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde added Saturday's World Cup downhill to his super-G success at Val Gardena the day before to take the lead in his pursuit of a second straight big crystal globe.

He took the honours by 22 hundredths of a second from American Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

It was Norwegian Kilde's sixth win on the World Cup circuit, with half of that haul coming on the same Saslong slope as he also won the downhill there in 2018.

World Cup super-G champion Beat Feuz was third, at 0.54sec.

Kilde heads the overall standings on 335 points from Swiss rival Marco Odermatt (290 pts) and France's Alexis Pinturault (276 pts) who elected to bypass these two races at Val Gardena.

