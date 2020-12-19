Former PSG boss Laurent Blanc resurfaces in Qatar at Al-Rayyan

Laurent Blanc left Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 despite taking the side to the Ligue 1 title, the League Cup and the French Cup.

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc was unveiled on Saturday as the boss of Al-Rayyan in the Qatari top flight.

Blanc, 55, has not led a club since he left PSG in June 2016. The former France international takes over from the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre on an 18-month deal.

After steering Bordeaux to the 2009 Ligue 1 crown, Blanc was appointed coach of the France national team. He left after taking the squad to the last eight at the 2012 European championships.

In June 2013, he was drafted in to oversee the Qatari-financed PSG project.

Style

The 1998 World Cup winner imposed an intricate short passing game style on PSG and guided his sides to11 trophies including three consecutive Ligue 1 crowns between 2014 and 2016.

However, after signing a contract extension in 2016, the PSG supremo, Nasser al-Khelaifi, dispensed with his services after Manchester City eliminated PSG fin the last eight of the Uefa Champions League.

It is believed Blanc left with a settlement of more than 20 million euros.

In the years since his departure, he has been linked with leading clubs in Spain, Italy, the United Sates and his native France.

The choice of Qatar Stars League came as a surprise following a recent interview with French broadcaster TF1.

“I still want to coach,” he told the TV channel. “But the more time passes the less I believe it will happen. I will surely come back but it won't be with adults, maybe with children. There's plenty to do in amateur sport.”

Al-Rayyan, formed in 1967, lie sixth in the 12 team championship with13 points after nine games. Al Sadd, coached by the former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, set the pace with 25 points.

