PSG's Neymar ruled out until January with ankle injury

Neymar's ankle was injured in a clash with Lyon's Thiago Mendes.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury suffered against Lyon on 13 December.

The Brazil international, 28, was carried off on a stretcher following a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off.

"There is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment. He is expected to make his return in January," said a PSG statement.

The club says the forward should be fully fit to face former club Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

Neymar joined PSG from the Catalans for a world record fee of 222m euros in August 2017.

He has helped PSG win three successive Ligue 1 titles as well as reach last season's Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

On Sunday, second placed PSG travel to Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

