Reims hold Marseille after Nagatomo own goal

Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas was involved in a confrontation with a local journalist midweek

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Marseille failed to win for the second time in four days with Saturday's 1-1 draw at home with Reims in Ligue 1.

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo scored an own goal before Florian Thauvin grabbed an equaliser at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille stay fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Lille.

The hosts' coach Andre Villas-Boas made two changes from the midweek defeat at Rennes as Nagatomo, Japan's second-most capped player, and Alvaro Gonzalez came into the starting lineup.

The visitors' boss David Guion changed formation from Wednesday's victory over Nantes picking a five-man midfield as Mathieu Cafaro, who scored the winner, came in on the right.

Nagatomo, making just his fourth start of the season, made the error for the opener after 21 minutes.

Arber Zeneli played a low cross into the box and Nagatomo deflected the ball into his own net.

The former Inter Milan left-back's performance then took a further turn for the worse with a yellow card five minutes later for a challenge on French attacker Cafaro.

Thauvin brought the sides level just before the interval when the French striker prodded home Dario Benedetto's wayward header.

Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai and France playmaker Dimitri Payet attempted to claim late winners but the outfit from the Champagne region held on for a point.

Earlier, Opa Nguette and Farid Boulaya scored in Metz's 2-0 win over Lens to send their side up to eighth.

Later, Lyon can go top with a win over 11th-placed Nice.

© 2020 AFP