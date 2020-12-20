France's Pinturault wins World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault takes the overall World Cup lead after winning the giant slalom in Alta Badia.

Alta Badia (Italy) (AFP)

France's Alexis Pinturault won the giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday to take the overall lead in the men's World Cup alpine skiing.

Pinturault, who won Olympic bronze in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, was 0.46sec faster than Norway's Atle Lie McGrath with Swiss Justin Murisier third at 0.79sec.

Pinturault leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall World Cup standings after the Norwegian finished sixth on Sunday over a second off the pace.

