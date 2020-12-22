Skip to main content
#Covid-19 vaccine
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Suso shoots Sevilla fifth with Valencia win

Issued on: Modified:

Suso's winning strike at Valencia was his first of the Liga season
Suso's winning strike at Valencia was his first of the Liga season JOSE JORDAN AFP
1 min
Advertising

Valencia (Spain) (AFP)

Sevilla moved up to fifth in La Liga on Tuesday after Suso fired them to a 1-0 win at struggling Valencia.

Suso gave the Andalusians the points with a thumping strike in the 81st minute after charging through to collect a Joan Jordan through ball.

The winning strike was the 27-year-old Spain international's first goal of the season.

Sevilla are six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

They are also two points in front of Barcelona, who will again try to get their season back on track when they take to the field at Real Valladolid.

Valencia are 13th just a point above the relegation zone after their sixth consecutive league match without a win.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.