Barcelona's Messi eclipses Pele to become record scorer for a single club

Lionel Messi has become the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona.

The 33-year-old Argentine surpassed Pele's haul for the Brazilian side Santos during Barcelona’s 3-0 win at Real Valladolid in La Liga on Tuesday night.

Messi struck in the 65th minute at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla to seal Barcelona’s seventh win of an inconsistent season. They rose to fifth after the victory, eight points off pacesetters Atletico Madrid who won 2-0 at Real Sociedad.

Lionel Messi breaks records once again!



644 - the most goals for a single club in the history of professional football, overtaking Pele.



The undisputed king of football.



▪️ In partnership with @BudweiserUK#Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/yjtEYjFFCQ — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2020

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games for Santos. Messi has taken 749 matches to eclipse the legendary Brazilian's feats.

After making his Santos debut at the age of 15 in 1956, Pele left the club in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South American football’s most prestigious continental club title.

Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004. He has won 10 La Liga titles with the club plus four Champions League trophies.

