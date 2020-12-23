Tokyo Olympics organisers unveil revamped team for opening and closing ceremonies

Olympic organisers in Tokyo have announced a new team to devise the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2021 Games.

Organisers of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo have announced a new creative team to oversee low-key opening and closing ceremonies at the event.

Hiroshi Sasaki, who was one of seven directors responsible for the two shows, has been placed in sole charge of the traditionally flamboyant extravaganzas.

Sasaki said he pictured the simplified ceremonies as an opportunity to show the world a message of breakthrough or hope during the pandemic. "Conditions are fairly tough,” he added.

The Games had been scheduled between 24 July and 9 August 2020. But they were postponed in March as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took hold. They will run between 23 July and 8 August 2021.

Even with the announcement of planned vaccinations, doubts persist in Japan as to whether it would be worthwhile proceeding with delays taking the entire cost of holding the Games to about 12 billion euros.

Polls released this month revealed a majority of Japanese people opposed holding the event in 2021. They favoured a further delay or outright cancellation.

A survey for the national broadcaster NHK found 27 percent of respondents support the Games in 2021, with 32 percent wanting it scrapped and 31 percent another postponement.

A poll published by the Jiji press agency similarly found 21 percent preferring a cancellation and nearly 30 percent a further delay.

A Kyodo news agency survey published on 6 December also found 61 percent against holding the Games in 2021.

However, the prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has vowed to pay any cost to host the Olympics which were championed by the former premier Shinzo Abe who resigned in September due to ill health.

