PSG sack coach Thomas Tuchel, say reports

Thomas Tuchel joined Paris Saint-Germain as head coach in May 2018 and left after leading the club to six trophies including two Ligue 1 titles and a first appearance in the Champions League final.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel after two and half years in charge, according to media reports. Mauricio Pochettino and Massimo Allegri are among the favourites to replace him.

Advertising Read more

The 47-year-old German was dismissed on Wednesday night after his side’s 4-0 victory over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes, reported French daily sports newspaper L'Equipe and the German paper Bild. There has been no official comment from PSG.

Tuchel's departure followed an interview with a German TV station in which he railed about the intricacies of his job.

"Sometimes it's very easy, sometimes it's a big challenge, because a club like PSG has many influences that go far beyond the team's interests,” he told Sport1. “I love football and in a club like this, it’s not always just football.”

A media interview in October about the club’s recruitment policy ruffled feathers in the PSG boardroom.

"We didn't like his statement,” said PSG sporting director Leonardo. “The club did not like it, and personally, I did not like it. I think we have to understand the moment we are all living through and it is not only in football. But it's very clear … the important thing is that to stay in this club, you have to be happy.”

PSG had not made an official comment

Pedigree

Tuchel, who made his name a boss of Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, took over from Unai Emery in May 2018.

He claimed his first trophy in the summer in the French Super Cup and his side started the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season with a record 14 consecutive victories.

They romped to the 2019 Ligue 1 title but were beaten in the French Cup final.

Tuchel’s team were anointed 2020 Ligue 1 champions when the top flight season was declared over as part of the French government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fired by a 500 million euro troika of attacking talent in Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria, PSG also claimed the 2020 French Cup and the 2020 League Cup.

European adventures

A stunning surge through the Final 8 phase of the 2020 Champions League competition was terminated only by Bayern Munich’s cultured efficiency in the final in Lisbon.

Tuchel’s departure - with six months remaining on his contract - comes with PSG third in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind pacesetters Lyon after 17 games.

They are in the last 16 of the 2020/21 Champions League after emerging top of a group containing Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe