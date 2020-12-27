Covid concerns have Browns shorthanded in NFL playoff push

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is one of six Cleveland Browns players that will miss Sunday's NFL game at the New York Jets after one player tested positive for Covid-19

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Cleveland Browns, trying to end an 18-year NFL playoff drought, take on the Jets in New York on Sunday with six players unavailable after a positive Covid-19 test.

Four wide receivers -- Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples -- and linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips are all unavailable for the game, the Browns said on Saturday.

The Covid-19 reserve list was finalized after one player on the team tested positive and the Browns carried out contact-tracing to determine who was in close contact with him.

They had to delay their flight to the New York area for more than four hours after Goodson became the first player placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

"ANNOYED" Landry said in a tweet after it was announced the five-time Pro-Bowler will miss a game for the first time in seven seasons.

Landry leads the team this season with 67 catches for 789 yards.

Higgins was another favorite target of quarterback Baker Mayfield, with 35 catches this season.

The Browns noted that, per NFL guidelines, they would not specify which player tested positive and which had to isolate because of close contact.

But Higgins said on Twitter he was in the latter group in a post indicating his disappointment.

"I don't even have Covid!!!" he tweeted.

The Browns have called up wide receivers Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies and linebacker Montrel Meander from the practice squad.

