Nets guard Dinwiddie faces surgery for right knee injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will undergo right knee surgery next week after suffering a partially torn knee ligament

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery next week on a partially torn right knee ligament, the NBA club announced Monday.

Dinwiddie suffered the injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in the third quarter of Sunday's 106-104 loss at Charlotte. He had five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes on the court.

The Nets plan to update his status following the operation, which has been scheduled for next week, a club statement said.

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game starting alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt for the Nets, who are off to a 2-1 start in the week-old campaign.

The Nets figure to turn to their top reserve, swingman Caris LeVert, or guard Landry Shamet to replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup.

Dinwiddie, 27, has averaged 12.9 points and 5.8 assists a game in six prior NBA seasons, the first two with Detroit before joining the Nets in 2016.

Irving has averaged 29.3 points and Kevin Durant has averaged 26.7 points for Brooklyn, which plays host to 0-2 Memphis on Monday.

© 2020 AFP