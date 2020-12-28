Padres get Snell and Kim, seeking Darvish: reports

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The San Diego Padres have made deals for Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell and South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong and are in talks for Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish, Major League Baseball's website reported Monday.

The moves and interest in Chicago Cubs hurler Darvish have not been confirmed by the club because physical exams have not been completed, according to the reports, which cite unnamed sources.

San Diego would send two pitchers and two catchers to Tampa Bay in exchange for Snell, a 28-year-old left-hander who won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award as top pitcher.

American Snell led the major leagues in 2018 with 21 wins and topped the AL with a 1.89 earned-run average.

After struggling with a broken toe and left elbow issues in 2019, he helped the Rays reach this year's World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kim batted .292 with 133 home runs and 575 runs batted in over seven seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. While he spent most of his time at shortstop and third base, he likely would move to second base with the Padres.

The 25-year-old batted .306 with 30 homers and 24 doubles in 138 games this year for the Kiwoom Heroes and played for South Korea in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and 2018 Asian Games.

Landing Snell will boost the Padres rotation but bringing in Darvish, a 34-year-old right-hander with eight MLB seasons after seven years in Japan, could make the starting lineup among MLB's most formidable.

In a 2020 season shortened by Covid-19, Darvish went 8-3, leading the National League in wins, with a 2.01 earned-run average.

The Cubs have a contract with Darvish for three years at $59 million (48.3 million euros), but Padres general manager A.J. Preller knows Darvish from when both were with the Texas Rangers organization.

Darvish pitched in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and led Japan to the title in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

© 2020 AFP