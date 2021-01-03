Poland's Stoch wins at Innsbruck to take Four Hills lead

Poland's Kamil Stoch claimed victory in Innsbruck Sunday to take the lead of the Four Hills, the elite ski jumping competition the three-time Olympic gold medallist has already twice won

Poland's Kamil Stoch claimed victory in Innsbruck Sunday to take the lead of the Four Hills, the elite ski jumping competition the three-time Olympic gold medallist has already twice won.

Stoch, who previously won in 2017 and 2018, finished second and fourth in the opening two stages, in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

The 33-year-old dominated the third stage in Innsbruck, amassing 261.6 points to finish ahead of Slovenian Anze Lanisek (249.6), with another Pole, Dawid Kubacki -- defending Four Hills champion and winner in Garmisch -- rounding out the podium.

Stoch now sits 15pts ahead of Kubacki in the overall standings before the fourth and final jump-off in the Austrian town of Bischofshofen.

