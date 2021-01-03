Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"He knew I was there. Sometimes it is telepathic."

-- Tottenham's Son Heung-min after combining with Harry Kane for the 13th time this season as he scored his 100th goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Leeds.

"Cape Horn, yeah! I can put the left-turn indicator on. I'm going home."

-- Vendee Globe leader Yannick Bestaven rounding Cape Horn on Saturday turning for home in the round-the-world yacht race.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols."

-- Cricket Australia after Indian Test stars Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were placed into self-isolation for dining inside a Melbourne restaurant which put them in potential breach of strict Covid-19 health measures.

"I gave an amazing gift, Portuguese piglet. Amazing for Portuguese and Spanish. I was told he (Reguilon) would spend Christmas on his own. He was not alone as you could see."

-- Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho after players Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso were accused of breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party.

"Our only Bundesliga season was five and a half decades ago, but we are still a topic - nationwide. We don't really have to do any advertising."

-- Almir Numic, the chairman of German fifth division team Tasmania Berlin, on his club's new found fame after Schalke's 30th successive game without a win threatened their record of 31 set in 1965/66.

"I want to be there — on the podium and in the first spot. But it's also greedy or arrogant to think I can just do it."

-- US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin after finishing fourth in a World Cup slalom in Zagreb.

"The responsibility of sending him to Nigeria was also mine. It's embarrassing for the two of us."

-- Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso after striker Victor Osimhen tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a party in Nigeria.

"There are periods of pain we are going to go through. That was painful in the first half for the players."

-- Chelsea coach Frank Lampard after his team slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City.

© 2021 AFP