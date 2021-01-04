Broncos great Elway steps down as team's general manager

Retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback John Elway said Monday he will step aside as the NFL Denver Broncos general manager and pass along personnel and football decisions to a new hire after 10 years in that role

John Elway stepped down as Denver Broncos general manager on Monday after a decade in the role for the NFL team he led to two Super Bowl titles as a quarterback.

The 60-year-old left the position a day after the Broncos finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season since winning Super Bowl 50, but said he will remain as president of football operations.

Vic Fangio was retained as head coach and Elway said the new general manager he hires will have the final call on all personnel and football decisions while working closely with Fangio.

"Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I've always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better," Elway said in a statement.

"As part of a transition I've thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.

"While I'll continue to be president of football operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic.

"I will be there to support our GM and Vic, providing my perspective, helping with the big decisions and being a sounding board whenever needed."

Elway guided Denver to victory in the 1998 and 1999 Super Bowls before retiring at age 38, then oversaw the decision making in building the squad that captured the 2016 Super Bowl.

"With all that goes into the day-to-day responsibilities of a GM and how the job has grown, this structure will set us up for success and allow me to focus on the big picture," Elway said.

"This is a great place with all the resources to win. We have a lot of good people on the football side and I'll be there for them in any way possible.

"I'm excited to begin this chapter and find the next general manager of the Denver Broncos."

Since taking over the general manager duties in 2011, Elway teams have won AFC West division crowns, played in two Super Bowls and going 96-74 (.565) to rank fourth among active NFL general managers.

"John Elway is the most important and impactful person in the history of the Denver Broncos," Broncos president Joe Ellis said in a statement.

"I have nothing but gratitude for how he accepted this challenge 10 years ago and helped us accomplish great things as an organization. In recent weeks, he and I have had a number of very positive -- and honest -- conversations about improving the team as well as his own future.

"John arrived at this decision and I am fully supportive of him and this new structure. With all of his experience and competitive fire, I know John will be a tremendous resource for the Broncos in this role."

