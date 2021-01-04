Skip to main content
#Brexit
#Covid-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Leverkusen lose Bellarabi for up to four weeks with broken hand

Issued on:

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Karim Bellarabi (L) needs surgery on a broken hand
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Karim Bellarabi (L) needs surgery on a broken hand Ina Fassbender POOL/AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga title contenders Bayer Leverkusen suffered a setback Monday when Karim Bellarabi was ruled out for up to four weeks as he needs surgery for a broken hand.

The 30-year-old injured his left hand in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt which left Leverkusen, who had topped the table in December, third and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

An x-ray has revealed Bellarabi fractured his hand and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, the club said in a statement.

Leverkusen have lost their last two league games and head coach Peter Bosz has already admitted he expects European champions Bayern, who currently hold a two-point lead over RB Leipzig, to win the Bundesliga title for the ninth straight season.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.