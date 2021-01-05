Pochettino plans for victory with style at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino, who coached at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in England, took over from Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain's new boss Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday outlined his vision for the star-packed club’s march towards an eighth Ligue 1 title in nine years and another tilt at European glory.

The 48-year-old Argentine said he wanted his team to win with panache as he attempts to emulate his predecessor Thomas Tuchel who led the side to a domestic treble in 2020 as well as the Champions League final.

“I know what Paris Saint-Germain means,” said Pochettino during his first official press conference as head coach.

“There is a pressure to win. I am relaxed about that and I will work 12 to 14 hours a day trying to achieve that. But it is not only about winning we have to do it with style.”

🎙 Mauricio Pochettino : « Nous devons mettre les joueurs dans les meilleures situations ou positions pour le bon équilibre de l'équipe. »#PSGlive pic.twitter.com/Nzj88VfnFf — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 5, 2021

Pochettino, who played for PSG for two years at the turn of the century, was officially announced as Tuchel’s replacement on 2 January after the German was dismissed on 24 December following a 4-0 win over Strasbourg.

His first competitive game as coach will come at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night.

“Everything has happened so quickly,” added Pochettino. “I have had to settle in, get to know the players and prepare for a match on Wednesday night that we must win.

"We have a lot of games coming up in the next few weeks but we have the players and the medical teams to make things work and for the players to perform well.”

Pochettino left Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019 after five years in north London during which he took the club to a series of top four finishes in the English Premier League and the 2019 Champions League final.

On Tuesday, he displayed deftness as he sidestepped questions about tactical formations and possible acquisitions.

When asked if he would be interested in having Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as a late Christmas present, Pochettino replied: "I have already received a huge gift … I played at PSG 20 years ago and it is a dream for me to come back.

"There are lots of things to talk about and that’s for the future but any big player in the world is welcome at PSG.”

