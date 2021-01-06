Dodgers legend Lasorda home after lengthy hospital stay

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda throws the ceremonial first pitch during the 2018 World Series. The 93-year-old who led the team to two championships has been discharged from hospital in California

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been discharged from hospital and is "resting comfortably" at home, the Major League Baseball club said Tuesday.

Lasorda, 93, was hospitalized near his home in Orange County, California, and placed in intensive care in early November for an undisclosed illness.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' World Series-clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, on October 27.

It was the team's first World Series title since Lasorda guided them to the crown in 1988, adding a second title to the one earned under his leadership in 1981.

Lasorda has been a regular presence at Dodger Stadium since he retired as manager in 1996, roughly a month after suffering a heart attack in June of that year.

Four years later, Lasorda emerged from retirement to lead the US baseball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where the United States defeated Cuba to win the gold medal.

Lasorda remains the only man to manage both World Series and Olympic baseball champions.

