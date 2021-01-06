Pochettino starts PSG reign with a draw at Saint-Etienne

Mauricio Pochettino (right) vowed to win with style at Paris Saint- Germain. But the Argentine's first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mauricio Pochettino began competitive life as Paris Saint-Germain coach on Wednesday night with a 1-1draw at Saint-Etienne.

The 48-year old Argentine was anointed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor on 2 January.

And his new side moved up a place to second following the stalemate at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Romain Hamouma gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute after being set up by fellow striker Denis Bouanga.

But within minutes PSG were level. Moise Kean swept home his eighth league goal of the season.

Lyon go clear

The Netherlands international Memphis Depay bagged a brace as Lyon pulled three points clear of PSG following a 3-2 win over Lens.

Depay made the breakthrough just before half-time.

A Steven Fortes own goal just after the restart doubled the advantage and Depay converted a penalty after 52 minutes.

Florian Sotoca pulled one back for the visitors four minutes later and Cheick Oumar Doucoure got their second early in second-half stoppage time but Lyon held on for the victory.

Rudi Garcia's men boast 39 points after 18 games.

Further down the food chain at struggling Nantes, the former France coach Raymond Domenech also relaunched his managerial career on Wednesday night.

The 67-year old was appointed boss on 24 December after a 27 year absence from Ligue 1 management.

But his new side continued their old bad habits. They drew 0-0 at home to Rennes to extend their winless streak to nine games.

Nantes remain 17th, three points above Dijon who also played out a goalless draw at Reims and stay 18th - the relegation play-off slot.

The bottom two - Lorient and Nimes - both shipped five goals and prop up the division in 19th and 20th respectively with 12 points from their 18 matches.

