Juventus lose Dybala, McKennie to injury

Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala hurt his left knee against Sassuolo.
Milan (AFP)

Juventus lost forward Paulo Dybala and midfielder Weston McKennie who both went off injured in the Serie A champion's game against Sassuolo on Sunday.

McKennie pulled up after 18 minutes in Turin and was replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

Dybala was substituted three minutes before the break after receiving treatment for a knock to his left knee with Swede Dejan Kulusevski coming off the bench.

Juve are already without Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt who tested positive for coronavirus.

There was also a scare for forward Federico Chiesa who hurt his left ankle following a Pedro Obiang tackle which led to the Sassuolo midfielder being sent off before the break.

© 2021 AFP

