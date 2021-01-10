Lara Gut-Behrami swoops to super-G in freezing Austria
Issued on:
St Anton (Austria) (AFP)
Lara Gut-Behrami sped to her first win of the World Cup season Sunday in the super-G in sunny but freezing conditions at Sankt Anton in Austria.
The Swiss raced down the hard-packed snow course of almost 2km in 1min 17.82 seconds as the temperatures hovered around -11C (12f), while Marta Bassino of Italy timed just 0.16sec slower with another Swiss Corinne Sutter at 0.2sec.
The 29-year-old speed specialist hadn't won a World Cup super-G in almost two years but stormed both downhill events at Crans Montana last season.
The win lifts Gut-Behrami to the top of the discipline standings, while overall champion Petra Vlhova remains atop the general standings.
© 2021 AFP