Pochettino gets first win with PSG but Lyon stay top of Ligue 1

Mauricio Pochettino celebrated his first victory as Paris Saint-Germain coach on his home debut on Saturday night as Moise Kean set the reigning champions on their way to a 3-0 win over Brest, but Lyon remain top of Ligue 1 after drawing at Rennes.

Advertising Read more

Substitutes Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia added late goals for PSG who would have gone top on goal difference had Lyon not recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point at Rennes and extend their unbeaten run to 16 games.

PSG are second at the season's halfway stage, a point behind the leaders and ahead on goal difference of third-placed Lille, who triumphed 1-0 at Nimes.

With star striker Neymar still missing through injury, it was not a vintage performance from PSG on a freezing Parisian night in an empty stadium -- supporters are still barred from games in France as part of the fight against coronavirus.

That meant it was never going to be the return to the Parc des Princes that new coach Pochettino -- who was a popular player for PSG two decades ago -- would have liked.

Nevertheless the Argentine will be relieved to have his first win in charge after his first game ended in a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne in midweek.

Two difficult, competitive games

"We have still only had a few days working together and we have had two very difficult, very competitive games," Pochettino said.

"I am really satisfied with the effort put in by the players. It was an improved performance and an important victory."

Of his first game back at the Parc des Princes, he added: "It was very emotional. This stadium has one of the best atmospheres in football and we missed having the fans here, but I have had a superb welcome at this club and in this magnificent city since arriving."

Pochettino could get his first piece of silverware when PSG play Marseille on Wednesday in the Champions Trophy, the French equivalent of a Super Cup that, in normal times, is the curtain-raiser to the season.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe