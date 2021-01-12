Frankel and Enable owner Prince Khalid Abdullah dies at 83

Two-time Arc winner Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was one of several outstanding race horses owned and bred by Prince Khalid Abdullah

Prince Khalid Abdullah, one of flat racing's most successful owners and breeders, whose horses included Frankel and Enable, has died aged 83, it was announced Tuesday.

The Saudi royal's distinctive green, pink and white colours were carried to victory in 118 Group or Grade One races.

Many of those winners came from his successful Juddmonte breeding operation, with bases near the heartlands of English and American racing in Newmarket and Kentucky respectively.

Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of his Juddmonte breeding operation, paid tribute by telling the BBC: "Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him," he said.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time."

Enable, twice the winner of France's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the pinnacle of European flat racing, was the latest in a long line of leading horses owned by Prince Khalid.

Others included Dancing Brave, Zafonic and Commander in Chief.

But arguably his most celebrated champion was Frankel.

Under the guidance of the late Henry Cecil, one of English racing's most successful trainers, the unbeaten Frankel was sent out from Newmarket to win 14 consecutive races before being retired to stud in 2012.

There were 10 Group One victories in that list, including a stunning triumph in the 2011 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and an 11-length victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

