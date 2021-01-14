Agen release English winger Ibitoye, en route for Montpellier

English winger Gabriel Ibitoye has been released from his Agen contract, club president Jean-Francois Fonteneau said Thursday, and is expected to sign for Top 14 rivals Montpellier as a medical replacement for injured Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard

English winger Gabriel Ibitoye has been released from his Agen contract, club president Jean-Francois Fonteneau said Thursday, and the player is expected to sign for Top 14 rivals Montpellier as a medical replacement for injured Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard.

The former England under-20 player, now 22, failed to shine at Agen despite arriving with an impressive reputation built at Harlequins and scoring a brace of tries in his opening game.

"Even if the player has potential, in our context and given his lack of involvement since the start of the season, I said stop," Fonteneau said.

"Having refused a first offer for him to finish the season elsewhere (at Bayonne0, I have accepted this time that he join Montpellier."

While his move to Montpellier was not immediately confirmed, Ibitoye changed his Instagram location to the Mediterranean city.

