SPAL shock Sassuolo to book Italian Cup quarter-final clash with Juventus

Sassuolo's Serbian midfielder Filip Djuricic saw red just after half-time against SPAL.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Serie B side SPAL shocked top-flight Sassuolo 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup where they next take on Juventus.

SPAL are the only remaining Serie B side left in the competition after holders Napoli beat second-division leaders Empoli 3-2 on Wednesday.

In the clash between two sides from Emilia-Romagna, Sassuolo played the second half a man down after Filip Djuricic was sent off just after the break for fouling Leonardo Sernicola.

SPAL took the lead just after Djuricic's exit with Simone Missiroli finishing off a Demba Seck cross with Lorenzo Dickmann volleying in the second just before the hour against their rivals who are fifth in Serie A.

SPAL next meet former 13-time winners Juventus who beat Genoa 3-2 on Wednesday after the match went to extra time.

© 2021 AFP