SPAL shock Sassuolo to book Italian Cup quarter-final clash with Juventus
Milan (AFP)
Serie B side SPAL shocked top-flight Sassuolo 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup where they next take on Juventus.
SPAL are the only remaining Serie B side left in the competition after holders Napoli beat second-division leaders Empoli 3-2 on Wednesday.
In the clash between two sides from Emilia-Romagna, Sassuolo played the second half a man down after Filip Djuricic was sent off just after the break for fouling Leonardo Sernicola.
SPAL took the lead just after Djuricic's exit with Simone Missiroli finishing off a Demba Seck cross with Lorenzo Dickmann volleying in the second just before the hour against their rivals who are fifth in Serie A.
SPAL next meet former 13-time winners Juventus who beat Genoa 3-2 on Wednesday after the match went to extra time.
