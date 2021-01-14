WRC adds Artic Rally in wintry northern Finland

Elfyn Evans won last year's Rally Sweden when snow was thin on the ground

Paris (AFP)

The World Rally Championship continued to revamp its 2021 calendar on Thursday when it added a race in northern Finland between February 26-28, the 'Artic Rally'.

The rally will be raced on snow and ice, replacing the Rally of Sweden, cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions, which last year had eight stages cut at the last moment because of a lack of snow.

The rally will be based in Rovaniemi, six kilometres (four miles) south of the Artic Circle where the highest temperature on the same dates last year was -5 degrees centigrade and the low was -18, though the WRC pointed out in its announcement that lows of -30 are not unknown in February.

The WRC said that they had not yer decided whether fans would be allowed by the roadside, but would follow local protocols.

The rally will be the second of 12 planned races this season, which begins with the traditional curtain raiser, the Monte-Carlo Rally, between January 21-24.

It will be one of two rallies in the country. The Rally of Finland, to be raced on gravel further south in Jyvaskyla, is scheduled for July 29-August 1.

The WRC said they were confident that local organisers could put together the event at short notice.

"It's been a tough race against time," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel.

"Winter rallies provide some of the sport's most spectacular action. A winter wonderland of full snow and big snow banks lining the roads are a driver's dream," Siebel added.

The weekend of racing will offer 10 special stages totalling 260 km.

Defending champion Sebastien Ogier will be looking for an eighth title in what should be his last full year in the WRC.

Calendar for the 2021 WRC season

January 21-24 - Monte-Carlo Rally

February 26-28 - Arctic Rally (Finland)

April 22-25 - Rally of Croatia

May 20-23 - Rally of Portugal

June 3-6 - Rally of Italy

June 24-27 - Safari Rally (Kenya)

July 15-18 - Rally of Estonia

July 29-August 1 - Rally of Finland

August - Ypres Rally (Belgium)

September 9-12 - Rally of Chile

October 14-17 - Rally of Spain

November 11-14 - Rally of Japan

