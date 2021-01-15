Lazio cruise past city rivals Roma

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Lazio cruised to a 3-0 victory over city rivals Roma on Friday, equalling their best ever derby victory in Serie A.

The win moved Lazio up to seventh place on 31 points, just two behind champions Juventus in fourth.

Roma stay third with 34 points, but are six points off leaders AC Milan having also played a game more.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 14th minute for his 12th goal of the season.

Luis Alberto, in the 23rd and 67th minutes, scored the other two, both with precise strikes.

Roma, who had drawn 2-2 with second-placed Inter Milan last weekend, were rescued from further punishment by goalkeeper Paul Lopez who pulled off a series of fine second-half saves.

