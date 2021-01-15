Whyte's heavyweight rematch with Povetkin set for

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch against Alexander Povetkin will now take place on March 6, his promoter said Friday.

The 32-year-old British boxer was originally due to meet Povetkin for a second bout at London's Wembley Arena in late November.

But the bout was postponed after Povetkin tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old Russian was hospitalised with Covid-19 and his illness meant initial plans for a contest in January were scrapped.

Whyte had hoped to challenge WBC champion Tyson Fury for his compatriot's version of the world heavyweight title.

But while still the mandatory challenger, he was knocked out by Povetkin in August, with Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, saying Whyte had "lost his chance".

Povetkin was beaten by Anthony Joshua, the holder of several world heavyweight belts, in a title fight at Wembley in 2018.

