Norway's Kilde out for season with knee injury

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been ruled out of the rest of the season because of a knee injury

Advertising Read more

Oslo (AFP)

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, currently second in the overall World Cup standings, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured knee ligament, the Norwegian ski federation announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old defending overall World Cup champion sustained the injury in a crash while doing super-G training in the Austrian resort of Hinterreit. He was hospitalised in Innsbruck where the ligament damage was discovered.

"It's what I feared but hoped it wasn't," said Kilde.

"I'm in good hands and I have a lot of people around me with a lot of experience, so it'll be fine.

"It's all the more annoying that I am in the best form of my life, but I'll come back strong."

Kilde won his first overall title ahead of France's Alexis Pinturault after the final races of last season were scrapped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2021 AFP