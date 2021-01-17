Chiefs star Mahomes exits NFL playoff game with concussion

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, suffered a concussion when hit by Cleveland lineback Mack Wilson, left, and was knocked out of Sunday's NFL playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday's NFL playoff game against Cleveland in the third quarter with a concussion.

The setback for the defending Super Bowl champions came near the middle of the third quarter when Mahomes was trying to run for a first down and was slammed to the turf by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

Mahomes hit the turf with his helmet and was immediately taken off the field and into the locker room for an exam under NFL concussion protocol rules with the Chiefs leading 19-10.

Backup Chad Henne entered and moved Kansas City downfield to set up a 33-yard Harrison Butker field goal for a 22-10 advantage.

Seconds after Mahomes was confirmed to be sidelined for the remainder of the contest, the Browns completed at 18-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to pull within 22-17.

Mahomes completed 21-of-30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown without an interception while also rushing three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.

The winner will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday for a berth in next month's Super Bowl at Tampa, Florida.

The Chiefs had the NFL's best regular-season record at 14-2 to earn a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

