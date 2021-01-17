Skip to main content
Inter beat Juventus to move level with Leaders Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal (R) and Nicolo Barella (C) celebrate after scoring against Juventus.
Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal (R) and Nicolo Barella (C) celebrate after scoring against Juventus. MIGUEL MEDINA AFP
Inter Milan beat champions Juventus 2-0 to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan on Sunday, boosting their hopes of a first league title since 2010.

Arturo Vidal got his head to a Nicolo Barella cross after 12 minutes for his first league goal for Inter Milan against his former club.

Barella added the second six minutes after the break as Inter claimed a first win over Juventus since September 2016, ending a series of seven matches without a win.

Inter are equal on 40 points with local rivals Milan, who travel to Cagliari on Monday, with Juventus fifth, seven points behind the Milan teams with a game in hand.

For Inter coach Antonio Conte it was a first win in four meetings against the club he led to the first three of their current run of nine consecutive league titles.

© 2021 AFP

