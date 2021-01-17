NBA postpones Sunday's virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game

The NBA announced that Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and host Oklahoma City on Sunday had been postponed because the Sixers could not field a minimum lineup of eight players due to Covid-19 safety protocol contact tracing

New York (AFP)

Sunday's scheduled NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed by the league hours before tip-off due to Covid-19 safety protocol issues.

The visiting Sixers did not have the minimum eight players available for the game due to ongoing Covid-19 contract tracing within the club.

Cameroonian star center Joel Embiid of the 76ers had been ruled out for the contest due to a sore right knee that sidelined him from Philadelphia's 106-104 loss at Memphis.

The Sixers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference at 9-5 while the Thunder are among four 6-6 clubs sharing eighth in the Western Conference.

The 76ers-Thunder game was the second of the day to be postponed after a Cleveland at Washington contest had been delayed due to six Covid-19 positives on the Wizards' roster.

It marks the seventh day in the past eight in which the NBA has had at least one game postponed due to Covid-19 safety protocols in a season that began four weeks ago and features teams playing in home arenas.

