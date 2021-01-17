Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Footballers get a lot of stick. It's nice to turn something like that into a lighter note because the whole country wants football to continue."

-- Leicester midfielder James Maddison remembering to adhere to new Premier League guidelines on goal celebrations as he mimicked handshakes and high-fives at a distance after scoring against Southampton.

"We always knew there would be significant risk with this pandemic, you can never tell."

-- Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisting the Grand Slam tournament would still begin next month despite 72 players facing a hard two-week lockdown after a number of positive Covid-19 tests on chartered flights bringing players to Melbourne.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival after travelling from Abu Dhabi. I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone's shoulders sharing my flight."

-- Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, after revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 on one of the charter flights.

"We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas's recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values."

-- Statement by Ralph Lauren company as the US fashion giant ends its sponsorship of world number three golfer Justin Thomas, six days after his use of a homophobic slur was picked up by television microphones.

"It's a stain. Even if with time it calms down a bit, I can't forget. It's not just about Karim Benzema. There are statements by other people too that have led to this violent act, which affects my family."

-- France football coach Didier Deschamps on the Real Madrid striker's accusation that the decision to omit him from the Euro 2016 squad was giving in to "a racist part of France".

"God has given me the chance to wear the Fenerbahce shirt. I will wear it with pride and give everything for the team."

-- Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil confirming his transfer to the Turkish club.

© 2021 AFP