Chiefs star Mahomes remains in NFL concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained in the NFL's concussion protocol Monday as the reigning Super Bowl champions began preparations for a Sunday playoff showdown with Buffalo.

Mahomes, last year's Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, was hurt on a running play in Sunday's 22-17 victory over Cleveland, slammed to the turf by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and exiting in the third quarter.

"He's in the protocol and we'll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday.

Mahomes was wobbly as he rose from the tackle and helped off the field before being taken to the locker room and ruled out the rest of the game with a concussion.

Mahomes must complete NFL concussion protocol measures before being declared ready to return to practice or eligible for Sunday's contest to decide a berth in the February 7 Super Bowl at Tampa.

"I can't tell you from a medical standpoint where he's at. I don't know that," Reid said.

"I just leave that with (trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol. It's a no brainer for the coaching staff. You don't have to think about it."

Reserve quarterback Chad Henne took over in the second half to help the Chiefs hold off Cleveland and advance.

Mahomes also suffered a left big toe injury on Sunday but Reid said that issue should "be all right" to return.

